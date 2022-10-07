 
Friday Oct 07 2022
BTS to perform as whole group after long break at The Fact Music Awards

Friday Oct 07, 2022

BTS will be headlining the stage as a whole group at The Fact Music  Awards in its fifth year.

2022 The Fact Music Awards have been gaining attention due to the star-studded lineup of performers, presenters, and attendees.

According to Pinkvilla, on October 6, an update reveals that one of the prominent acts of the evening will be Grammy-nominated BTS.

This will be the first time BTS will be taking the stage as a complete group since announcing the second chapter in their career back in June. The group has been scattered ever since and pursuing their solo endevours.

Many BTS fans (ARMYS) are excited for their idols' performances and wonder if they will be able to make the Dasang aka the Grand Prize theirs once again for the 5th consecutive year, having won it previously.

Other performers include NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, Kep1er, THE BOYZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, (G)I-DLE and NCT DREAM.

The Fact Music Awards will begin at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST) on October 8.

