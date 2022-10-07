 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation and the VING Project on Friday announced partnership on a $1 million national giving movement designed to spread the joy of giving by inviting teens to become philanthropists in their own lives.

Inspired by Archetypes, a Spotify original podcast with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, this partnership invites young individuals between the ages of 14 and 18 years old to nominate a woman who has inspired them and defied life's hardships.

If chosen, nominators will be able to give a $1,000 grant to their nominee, making a difference in their life.

Meghan and Harry’s friend Omid Scobie shared the joint statement of Ving Project and Archewell Foundation on Twitter.

Meghan, co-founder of Archewell Foundation said, "Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving.”

She continued, “With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves. By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.”

“I'm very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it." 


