Ethan Hawke reflects on walking daughter Maya Hawke down the aisle

Ethan Hawke has spoken about the experience of walking his daughter Maya down the aisle at her surprise Valentine's Day wedding, and admitted the moment left him completely lost for words.

The actor, 55, reflected on the occasion while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Time100 Gala in New York City on Thursday, 23 April.

"That was pretty fun," he said, before quickly finding more adequate language for what he had actually felt.

"What really makes it is, you know, walking your daughter down the aisle. … I've had a lot of feelings in my life, and that was one I have no words for what that feels like. I have no vocabulary for that. I felt like I was 13 experiencing life for the first time, you know?"

He was equally warm about the man his daughter had chosen.

"The man she married is an amazing young man, Christian, so I'm a very lucky individual," Hawke said.

Maya, 27, married singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson, 35, in a surprise New York City ceremony on Valentine's Day, attended by her parents and her Stranger Things castmates including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

The couple had been linked since 2023 and apparently kept their engagement entirely private until the wedding day itself.

Maya addressed the marriage publicly for the first time in March at the premiere of her film Wishful Thinking, calling married life "absolutely fantastic."

She spoke about what had made the relationship feel so natural.

"I feel so lucky to have found my best friend and to have someone I can tell anything to. It makes something like getting married feel like, 'Oh, of course,' you know, not like, 'What?'"

She had previously offered some simple advice on the matter during a 2024 appearance on The Zach Sang Show. "I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best."

Ethan shares Maya and son Levon, 24, with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, and has two further daughters, Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14, with his current wife Ryan Shawhughes.