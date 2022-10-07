 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Riteish Deshmukh shares details of parties hosted by Shah Rukh Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the movie Plan A Plan B
Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the movie 'Plan A Plan B'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared inside details of the parties that are hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at residence Mannat. 

Riteish revealed: “Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, the food is set at 3 am. But the best thing about Mannat is that the host, when you are leaving and walking towards your car, he comes himself and opens the door of your car, to say goodbye. And that is Shah Rukh Khan for you.”

Earlier in Koffee with Karan, Gauri Khan complained about Shah Rukh’s habit of walking every guest to their car. She said: “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house.”

As per the reports, the parties hosted at the Mannat residence are grand, may it be Khan’s Diwali party or a normal get-together.

The pictures that get viral on social media only reveal the outlook of the party but nobody knows what goes on the behind the scenes of the party.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last see in a Netflix film Plan A Plan B opposite Tamannah Bhatia, reported IndianExpress.

