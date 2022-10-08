 
Taylor Swift makes SOME INTERESTING comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is making some interesting revelations about her long-time relationship with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, adding she ignores 'weird rumours' regarding them.

The singer, 32, whose first track on her upcoming album Midnights will be called Lavender Haze, explained she first heard the phrase while watching AMC's Mad Men and loved its 'really beautiful' meaning.

She explained in a reel posted to Instagram on Thursday: 'I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool.

And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love.

Taylor then got more specific and suggested the song is inspired by her six-year-long relationship with the 31-year-old and how they 'dodge' speculation about their romance in order to 'protect the real stuff.

She added: 'I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it.

'Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it.

'And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.'

In her caption, the Grammy winner wrote: 'Tonight we mayhem til the morning! AND release vinyls with pics I signed in them on my site! Gonna be a wild ride.'

Taylor's Instagram post came shortly after the latest installment of her TikTok series Midnights Mayhem with Me, in which the Bad Blood hitmaker reveals the names of the songs that will feature on her new album.


