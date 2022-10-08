Armed men kidnap GB minister, 2 foreigners from Babusar Road: police sources

Senior GB Minister Abaid ullah Baig. — Geo.tv/File

Talks underway for release of Gilgit Baltistan minister.

Abaid ullah Baig was kidnapped from Babausar Road on Friday.

Religious figures and elders are holding talks with kidnappers.

SKARDU: Armed men demanding the release of their accomplices from jail have kidnapped a Gilgit-Baltistan minister and two foreigners from the Babusar Road, police sources said Saturday.

The sources told Geo News that GB Prisons Minister Abaid ullah Baig was on his way along with the foreigners from Islamabad to Gilgit when abducted by the terrorists.

Baig was elected from Hunza 6 on a PTI ticket.

Former GB government spokesperson Faizullah told the TV channel that he spoke to Abaid ullah Baig and talks were underway for his release.

Faizullah said he was present at the Jirga where negotiations are held with kidnappers.

“Religious figures and elders are also here in Thak Jal,” he added.