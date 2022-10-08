 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
NANisar Abbas
,
SAMSadat Ali Mujhaid

Armed men kidnap GB minister, 2 foreigners from Babusar Road: police sources

By
NANisar Abbas
,
SAMSadat Ali Mujhaid

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Senior GB Minister Abaid ullah Baig. — Geo.tv/File
Senior GB Minister Abaid ullah Baig. — Geo.tv/File

  • Talks underway for release of Gilgit Baltistan minister.
  • Abaid ullah Baig was kidnapped from Babausar Road on Friday.
  • Religious figures and elders are holding talks with kidnappers.

SKARDU: Armed men demanding the release of their accomplices from jail have kidnapped a Gilgit-Baltistan minister and two foreigners from the Babusar Road, police sources said Saturday.

The sources told Geo News that GB Prisons Minister Abaid ullah Baig was on his way along with the foreigners from Islamabad to Gilgit when abducted by the terrorists.

Baig was elected from Hunza 6 on a PTI ticket.

Former GB government spokesperson Faizullah told the TV channel that he spoke to Abaid ullah Baig and talks were underway for his release.

Faizullah said he was present at the Jirga where negotiations are held with kidnappers.

“Religious figures and elders are also here in Thak Jal,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

Govt ready for forensic of Imran Khan's leaked audio: Rana Sana

Govt ready for forensic of Imran Khan's leaked audio: Rana Sana
Prime Minister's office seems like 'chowk' now, Fawad responds to audio leaks

Prime Minister's office seems like 'chowk' now, Fawad responds to audio leaks
CCPO Lahore seeks three-year extension in tenure

CCPO Lahore seeks three-year extension in tenure
Pakistan denounces attacks on Muslims in India during Hindu festivals

Pakistan denounces attacks on Muslims in India during Hindu festivals
UN reiterates support for Pakistan, seeks more funds to fight climate change

UN reiterates support for Pakistan, seeks more funds to fight climate change
Govt seeks 90-day delay in Oct 16 by-elections citing 'political party's' plan to 'besiege' capital

Govt seeks 90-day delay in Oct 16 by-elections citing 'political party's' plan to 'besiege' capital
US cypher 'safe and secure', says Foreign Office after disappearance conundrum

US cypher 'safe and secure', says Foreign Office after disappearance conundrum
Germany announces €10m for Pakistan in flood-relief support

Germany announces €10m for Pakistan in flood-relief support
Maryam Nawaz says 'everything linked to Imran Khan is conspiracy'

Maryam Nawaz says 'everything linked to Imran Khan is conspiracy'
PTI's prohibited funding case: FIA probe reveals more facts

PTI's prohibited funding case: FIA probe reveals more facts
'Feed Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq narrative to people,' Imran Khan allegedly says in latest audio leak

'Feed Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq narrative to people,' Imran Khan allegedly says in latest audio leak