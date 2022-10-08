Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson opts to bat first against Pakistan

Saturday Oct 08, 2022
CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second match of the tri-nation series played in Christchurch.
Pakistan are playing with the same squad that won against Bangladesh yesterday.
Speaking after the toss, skipper Babar Azam said they are expecting a better show from the middle order.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi