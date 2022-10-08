 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
SDSports desk

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy

SDSports desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks during a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at New Zealand's Hagley Oval, on October 8, 2022. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Saturday the team planned to utilise Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz up in the batting order during the Men in Green's second tri-nation series clash against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to secure two consecutive wins, thanks to the outstanding batting performance from Babar and Shadab and an exceptional display by the bowlers.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the match, Babar said: "We planned to use Shadab and Nawaz at the top numbers. We know Shadab's potential, which is important for us."

"Shadab does not come often, so today, we planned to take advantage of him. The partnership [between him and Shadab] looked good and aggressive against the bowlers and gave us the momentum," Babar added.

Commenting on the win, Babar said that winning in the opponent's home gives you massive confidence.

"After a great win over Bangladesh, there was a positive performance in today's match as well," he said.

"Bowlers are bowling according to plan, while batsmen are taking charge. Every player of the team is showing their performance and giving 100%," the 27-year-old added.

'I was waiting for the opportunity'

Meanwhile, Shadab, who struck 34 runs off 22 balls, said he was waiting for the opportunity to bat up the order.

"I was waiting for this opportunity. I bat at number four in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), so I was confident," the all-rounder and vice-captain said.

"There is always a plan to put pressure on the bowler, and that's what I did," he said.

"As a professional player, you want your responsibility and expectations to increase. I positively enjoy the pressure. I try to perform in all three departments," he concluded.

