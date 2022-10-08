Kareena Kapoor Khan feels she gets better roles now than her early years

Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about the roles she gets now in the industry as compared to when she was young. Kareena said that she gets better roles now than when she was younger, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kareena shared that she is getting offers of better roles now than the ones she used to get in her early years in Bollywood. Moreover, she revealed that she can't take five films at the same time now.

Kareena told News18, "The scripts I’m being offered are way better than what I was being offered a decade ago. It’s an exciting time not just for female actors but every actor across the board.”

She further added, "I’m just following my heart and living my life the way I want to. I’m doing things the way I want to. I wish I could do five films but I can’t because I’ve to give my children time. I’m very sure-footed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be making her OTT debut in her upcoming film alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Devotion of Suspect X.