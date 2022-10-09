'Remaining respect' from British people towards Harry to disappear if he publishes his book: expert

Buckingham Palace are extremely worried Prince Harry's memoir may contain damaging revelations about the Royal Family, the UK's Daily Express reported.

According to the publication, royal aides are also reportedly holding talks over whether they stop Harry from publishing his book.

Taking to Express, Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy expert, former aide to Margaret Thatcher and monarchy enthusiast, has warned any remaining respect from the British public towards Harry would "disappear at the drop of a hat" if the book contains attacks against his own family.

He argued any such criticisms would destroy hopes of a possible reconciliation with his Royal Family members and would risk making him a "complete outcast".

He warned the publication of a book that contains criticisms of the Royal Family would put Harry and Meghan at risk of being "exiled from the UK".

Mr Gardiner continued: "Harry should withdraw his book, which will clearly be hugely controversial and could contain a great deal of criticism of the Royal Family.

"It is likely to be a very highly-charged book and Harry should do the right thing and withdraw his book from publication, especially in the wake of the Queen's death as that would be very disrespectful.

"Harry and Meghan run the risk of being exiled from the UK with any more attacks on the Royal Family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to the UK after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly delayed his book due to the death of his grandmother.

It is also being reported that the Prince has made some changes to his book due to the Queen's death.