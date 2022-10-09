 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence 'became a commodity,' lost 'control' after Hunger Games fame

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence admits she felt lost during the early years of her career. 

The 32-year-old actress reveals that she lost 'sense of control' due to back-to-back fame.

Lawrence debuted with Hunger Games in 2012 and earned her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

“Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” the mother-of-one revealed at London Film Festival on Saturday, per Variety.

“When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control,” Lawrence recalled.

Speaking about her Academy Award, the actress added: “I keep thinking ‘when will it hit me?’ I don’t think it ever will.”

