 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana on October 2021
Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana on October 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan celebrated her daughter Alyana’s first birthday.

Sarah shared pictures from the birthday bash on her Instagram and wrote: “Celebration of Alyana’s first birthday.”

Birthday girl Alyana looked extremely cute in a light pink frock. Khan wore a lavender-coloured dress along with pearl white earrings. She left her hair open with a little waves.

Meanwhile, Falak Shabbir wore a white and grey stripped button down shirt with a white inner t-shirt, with a pair of blue jeans. He completed his look with cool sunglasses.

The whole family looked super adorable together.

The decorations were set on the Barbie doll theme. The colours chosen for the theme were pink and light blue.

See pictures:

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir got married in 2020. The due welcomed a daughter in October 2021 and named her Alyana. 

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1
Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush'

Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush'
Kareena Kapoor Khan feels she gets better roles now than her early years

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels she gets better roles now than her early years
Soha Ali Khan gifts Neha Dhupia's son a toy car

Soha Ali Khan gifts Neha Dhupia's son a toy car

Malaika Arora clicks picture of Arjun Kapoor, he calls her 'Best Photographer'

Malaika Arora clicks picture of Arjun Kapoor, he calls her 'Best Photographer'
Sajid Nadiadwala to reunite all actors from 'Housefull' franchise for another sequel

Sajid Nadiadwala to reunite all actors from 'Housefull' franchise for another sequel
Karan Johar says some people from Bollywood wanted 'Brahmastra' to fail

Karan Johar says some people from Bollywood wanted 'Brahmastra' to fail
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' witnesses yet another drop on Day 7

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' witnesses yet another drop on Day 7
Sidharth Malhotra opens up on facing challenges as an outsider

Sidharth Malhotra opens up on facing challenges as an outsider
Rashmika Mandanna praises Ranbir Kapoor for being 'in sync'

Rashmika Mandanna praises Ranbir Kapoor for being 'in sync'
Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' to release in November

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' to release in November