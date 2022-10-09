Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday

Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana on October 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan celebrated her daughter Alyana’s first birthday.

Sarah shared pictures from the birthday bash on her Instagram and wrote: “Celebration of Alyana’s first birthday.”

Birthday girl Alyana looked extremely cute in a light pink frock. Khan wore a lavender-coloured dress along with pearl white earrings. She left her hair open with a little waves.

Meanwhile, Falak Shabbir wore a white and grey stripped button down shirt with a white inner t-shirt, with a pair of blue jeans. He completed his look with cool sunglasses.

The whole family looked super adorable together.

The decorations were set on the Barbie doll theme. The colours chosen for the theme were pink and light blue.

See pictures:

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir got married in 2020. The due welcomed a daughter in October 2021 and named her Alyana.

