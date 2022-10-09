 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoys road trip to Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoys road trip to Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent a quality time in Los Angeles as they travelled around the city, and grab all the attention of fans.

The duo tied the knot back in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, and they welcome their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

For the day out Priyanka wore a green outfit quirky sunglasses with golden earrings and a piece of necklace.

Just a while ago, PeeCe took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of their day out in Los Angeles, Califonia with Nick Jonas, In the caption, she wrote, "Mommy daddy's day out."


Back in January, announcing the arrival of Malti, Priyanka and Nick shared a joint statement on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari
Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor
Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video
Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next

Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next
German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals

German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14
Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday

Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1
Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush'

Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush'