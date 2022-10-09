King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service

King Charles and Queen Camilla - who have been staying in Scotland over the past few weeks - were seen attending a private service at the small parish church on Sunday.



The couple looked gorgeous amazing as they appeared together in stunning outfits during the service.

The Britain's new King looked dapper in a beige tweed jacket worn with a gold, blue and black striped tie.

Meanwhile, Camilla donned a green coat with a bright red collar, which she teamed with a green beret adorned with an eye-catching feather and simple jewellery.

The two apparently paid a tribute to the late Queen by attending the service as It's a royal tradition that was beloved by the late monarch, who frequently visited church when staying at her nearby Balmoral estate.



Following the Queen's state funeral, the royal couple are understood to be staying at Birkhall, their home on the estate. Charles inherited Birkhall from the Queen Mother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with Camilla.

William and Harry's father also inherited his grandmother's Scottish holiday home, the Castle of Mey, later opening a bed-and-breakfast within the property's grounds. Now, King Charles has inherited the entire Balmoral Estate from his late mother, after she sadly died last month.