King Charles comes out in support of Camilla against Prince Harry’s memoir?

King Charles has apparently come out in support of his wife Camilla, and sent a strong message to his younger son Prince Harry regarding his upcoming memoir.



King Charles sent strong message to the Duke of Sussex after experts warned it is 'highly likely' Prince Harry will want to attack Camilla with 'full force' in his upcoming memoir.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared adorable photos of the Queen Consort and the new monarch along with Queen Elizabeth’s sincere wish.

The message also says, “The Queen Consort supports her husband, The King, in carrying out his work and duties as Sovereign.”

Queen’s sincere wish was also shared in support of Camilla.

It reads: “It is my sincere wish that when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”



