 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘suffered dearly’ in ‘card-carrying HRH days’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly suffered greatly and paid a great price while getting to carry her HRH title.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser issued this claim in her piece for News.com.au.

She began by writing, “It is beyond doubt that Meghan suffered and paid a steep personal cost for her time as a card-carrying HRH.”

“How could anyone not be deeply affected when she told Oprah of one night the Sussexes attended an engagement at the Royal Albert Hall and that ‘every time that those lights went down in that Royal Box, I was just weeping, and he was gripping my hand.’”

She also added, “To co-opt the #MeToo motto, believe all women. Or, in this case, believe all people who say they suffered suicidal thoughts.”

“Thinking about Meghan’s experience, it must have been an incredibly dark and scary place for the mother-to-be to find herself, thousands of kilometres away from her mother and her friends.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Philip ‘cruel’ affair in ‘The Crown’ will 'hurt' people, says expert

Prince Philip ‘cruel’ affair in ‘The Crown’ will 'hurt' people, says expert
Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry
Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent

Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent
‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca

‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca
Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush

Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’
Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral
DC ‘Titans’ Season 4 is expected to stream on Netflix

DC ‘Titans’ Season 4 is expected to stream on Netflix
King Charles warned decision of cut-back Coronation could 'backfire'

King Charles warned decision of cut-back Coronation could 'backfire'

Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West

Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West