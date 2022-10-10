 
Monday Oct 10 2022
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby flaunts pensive look in new pictures amid This Morning 'tension'

Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Holly Willoughby has been pictured looking pensive in a new photoshoot for her wellness brand - after reports of an awkward atmosphere on This Morning.

The TV personality, 41, appeared with a dead-serious face after inappropriate age remarks and the recent 'queue gate’ scandal.

For those unversed, the blonde beauty and her co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, were falsely accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state in September - a claim both they and ITV strenuously deny.

Tensions are said to be boiling over at This Morning as the presenters deal with the fallout- but Holly looked like she'd managed to put the drama to one side in her latest photoshoot.

Looking wistfully at the camera, flogging two new scents 'borrowed from the hedgerows', the mum-of-three looked serene, sporting a high-necked ivory lace dress and looking stunning.

Holly captioned the snap: "Introducing our first two new scents, (borrowed from) The Hedgerows.

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section telling the presenter how amazing she looked, but the presenter didn't look in the best of moods last week.

Photo credits: DailyMail
The seasoned host was papped looking deep in thought out walking in the park after more than 75,000 signed a petition to axe her and Phil from the ITV show.

A source told OK! that the atmosphere in the This Morning studio was "awful" and that the queue-gate drama had made the presenters' relationship "extremely awkward".

"You could cut the tension in the room with a knife," the insider said. "The fact that the audience is now noticing it too indicates that big cracks are starting to show."


