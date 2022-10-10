Students protest in Pakistan after school bus attack

Students and teachers of private schools take part in a protest against recent attack in Mingora on October 10, 2022. — AFP

Students from private schools across Swat Valley stage a protest calling for peace.

Locals in Mingora, the city where the attack took place, fear it was carried out by TTP.

Pakistan govt and TTP have been in a series of on-off ceasefires over the past year.

MINGORA: A driver was shot dead and a student critically wounded in an attack on a school bus in Pakistan on Monday, police said, leading up to 2,000 girls and boys to walk out of classes in protest.

The Swat Valley, where the attack took place, was once overrun by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who shot Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on a school bus in the same city ten years ago.

The area has seen a resurgence of TTP with a spike in attacks in recent weeks.

"The attacker fled the scene and a search operation has been launched," police official Ali Badshah told AFP, adding that the wounded boy was aged between 10 and 11.

Locals in Mingora, the city where the attack took place, fear it was carried out by the TTP but they have denied responsibility for Monday's shooting.

Students from private schools across Swat Valley staged a protest on Monday calling for peace.



"People are angry and they are protesting. Students from all the private schools came out to protest," Ahmad Shah, principal of a private school told AFP, adding that schools would remain closed on Tuesday.

Monday's attack comes a day after the 10th anniversary of the shooting of Yousafzai by the TTP when she was a schoolgirl.

Yousafzai survived the assassination attempt and went on to become a global education advocate, winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistan government and TTP have been in a series of on-off ceasefires over the past year.

In a separate incident in a town neighbouring Mingora on Monday, two girls and a boy were wounded in cross-firing, which police said was the result of a "personal vendetta".

Pakistan's security has dramatically improved in recent years, with the military cracking down on militancy that had claimed tens of thousands of lives.