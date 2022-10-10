President Arif Alvi 'not convinced' of US conspiracy, calls for probe

President Arif Alvi gives an interview to Aaj News on October 10, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab via Aaj News

"Imran Khan became frustrated after PTI’s ouster," President Arif Alvi says.

Alvi endorses idea of dialogue among all stakeholders to resolve ongoing issues.

He says army should remain “neutral”, but spoke against commenting on term itself.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday raised suspicions regarding PTI’s alleged US conspiracy and called for an investigation in to the matter as he wasn’t “convinced” of the idea.



“The letter [foreign cypher] has been sent to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and investigation should be held in this regard,” Alvi said during an interview aired on a private channel.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had brandished a “threat letter”, which was the cypher, on March 27 at a public gathering before his ouster, claiming that his government had been threatened by the US and the then-opposition was involved in the conspiracy. However, the government as well as the United States have rejected the allegations.

'Khan was frustrated after PTI's ouster'

Commenting on the former prime minister, the president said Khan became frustrated after PTI’s ouster in April, asserting that the party chief should be held answerable for his current statements.

“It was Khan’s decision to boycott the assembly proceeding [...] had he asked me, I would have suggested something else,” Alvi said.

Alvi cited two major issues at hand, including the economic crisis and general elections, while endorsing the idea of a dialogue among all stakeholders.

The president clarified that he wasn’t a “broker”; however, would still want the leaders to reach a consensus on the dwindling economy.

'Army should remain neutral'

Regarding the army, Alvi said that the institution should remain “neutral”, but refrained from elaborating on the term "neutral".

He emphasised that the army's role in the constitution is "clear", maintaining that the army chief’s appointment would be held as per the constitution.

“It would be better if the name is suggested after consultations,” he said backing the idea of holding extensive consultations in order to have consensus.

Alvi has been constantly backing the idea of grand dialogue between the political parties as he believes issues can be resolved through dialogue.