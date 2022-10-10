Rakul Preet Singh says 'Doctor G' is a family film

Rakul Preet talked about her upcoming film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Doctor G, sharing that it is a family film and has been handled with utmost sensitivity to cater to the audience, as reported by IndiaToday.

Rakul Preet shared that Doctor G is a film that you can watch with your father and not feel awkward about it. She further shared that it is possibly one of the finest scripts she has ever read.

Rakul told IndiaToday.in, "Doctor G is a very unique concept and what appealed to me is the way the story is being told. Its been handled very sensitively and in a very light-hearted manner."

She further added, "At the end of the day, you can watch it with your father and not feel shy about the conversation we are having because it is a fun family film and an entertaining film. And thats what I have loved."

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and will release in theatres on October 14.