 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Harry says he and Meghan basically have five children

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry amazed fans during his video call with the winners of the WellChild awards, saying: "We all need a dog that keeps us calm."

The Duke of Sussex said that the three dogs he owns with his wife, Meghan Markle cause him "all sorts of problems".

Lilibet and Archie's father added: "I've got three in this house now, so we basically have five children. I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we've got another rescue beagle called Mia."

Meghan's husband continued: "And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100 per cent, when they're behaving."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect
Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason

Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read
Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children
Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’
Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender

Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender
Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber
Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks