Prince Harry gives 'great' update on Lilibet 'voice': Read Inside

Prince Harry is dishing out adorable update on youngest offspring, Lilibet Diana.



The one-year-old tot, that the Duke of Sussex shares with wife Meghan Markle, is in the phase of speaking her first words.

In a conversation with the winners of the Inspirational WellChild Award, Harry responded heartily when a family asked about Lili.



"They are doing great. Archie is very very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which great!"



During the conversation, Harry also received condolences for the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I'm sorry about your grandmother the Queen," said a fan.



Prince Harry welcomed Lilibet with Meghan Markle in the early months of 2021. The couple is also parents to son Archie Harrison, born in 2019.



