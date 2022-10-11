 
Pakistan-China emphasise strength of time-tested ties at Spokespersons’ Dialogue

  • Spokespersons' Dialogue showcases strength of ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.
  • Spokespersons hold discussions focused on "excellent state of bilateral relations."
  • Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad leads Pakistan's delegation.

Pakistan and China held the Spokespersons’ Dialogue — an institutionalised interaction between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries — virtually, shared the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The Spokespersons' Dialogue showcases the strength of the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and reinforces the commonality of views and interests between the two countries.

The Pakistan delegation was steered by Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Secretary (UN&ED), while the Chinese side was led by Spokesperson Hua Chunying, assistant foreign minister and director general of the department of information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

A FO press release said that the two spokespersons emphasised the strength of the time-tested Pakistan-China relationship, which has been nurtured by successive generations of leadership and people of the two countries.

The discussions focused on the "excellent state of bilateral relations", and the exchange of views on the functioning of the respective spokespersons' offices, media cooperation and avenues of future collaboration.

Iftikhar extended best wishes to his Chinese counterpart for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

