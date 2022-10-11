 
Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur

Piers Morgan has joined the list of celebrities who have called out Kanye West following his anti-Semitic tweets over the weekend.

The Donda rapper has been sent on social media exile after Twitter locked the rapper’s Twitter account for a violation of the social media platform’s policies, according to the company.

Instagram also restricted Ye’s account over the weekend after he published a post described as anti-semitic.

Responding to Ye’s tweet, the former Good Morning Britain’s host also addressed the decision to ban the U.S rapper from Instagram and Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Morgan offered his take on the removal, and said that it was ‘justified.’

“Kanye West being locked out of his social media accounts isn’t an attack on free speech, it’s a justified suppression of vile, indefensible hate speech,” he tweeted.

Besides Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Michael Rapaport, John Legend and others also reacted to Ye’s tweet.

Ye tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Twitter has since removed the post in question, with a message, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

