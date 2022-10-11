Charles, William on same page for ‘scaled back Royal Family’

FileFootage

King Charles III reportedly has Prince William on his side when it comes to see the monarchy “survive”.



Author of The New Royals’ Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith that the new monarch’s reign is in a “very different age” where the “monarchy needs to prove why they're there.”

“Why the taxpayer funds them,” the journalist said. "He [Charles] wants to slim back on those costs and that means a scaled back Royal Family."

She added: "I think he and William are very aligned that that has to be the future in order for it to survive."

Katie was if a "scaled-back monarchy is a way in which [it] is modernising and evolving" to which she replied: “absolutely".

“We know he's going to potentially open up Balmoral more as a museum to the public,” she added: “So that they can learn more about the Royal Family.”

"[also] Buckingham Palace is going to be more extensively open.These are all very deliberate and carefully calculated to make the monarchy more accessible."