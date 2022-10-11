 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in a Netflix series The Fame Game
Madhuri Dixit once again mesmerizes audience with her killer dance moves, shares video on her Instagram. 

Recently, the actress shared a video on social media, as she dances to Pakistani singer Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya. The caption on the video read: “Tumse hi humko pyaar hai.”

Fans reacted to the choreography really well and also applauded the bond among the two artists.

Dixit is widely-known for her dance moves and facial expressions. Initially, the Kalank actress appeared as a host in India’s first reality TV show Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai. Later on, she hosted shows like Dance Deewane and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit’s OTT film Maja Ma just released on Amazon Prime Video. 

