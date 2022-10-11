 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says it is very difficult to step in his shoes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today
Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today

Javed Akhtar, in an exclusive interview, spoke about Amitabh Bachchan’s down-to-earth personality, says it is very difficult to step in his shoes.

Akhtar added: “It is very difficult to be Amitabh Bachchan. You have to be unbelievably talented. You also have to be exceptionally disciplined and totally focused. You have to be so sensible that in your career of so many years, you never make a wrong statement and never say anything in disgrace.”

He further went on to say: “There was a time he worked with five groups who would like to see each other dead. But he was the common factor. Everyone used to be happy with Amitabh. That showed his social abilities. His social interactions were also very decent. His discipline even at the peak of his career was unbelievable.

Javed says he knew that Amitabh will become a big star one day and that he saw that spark in him.

Kal Ho Na Ho lyricist said: “I have seen some of his films that didn’t work because of bad screenplay, story etc. but one could always see that in spite of the disaster around him, he was a volcano ready to burst any moment. In our film industry, people gaze at you by your success. If your film has not done well, you are not good which is atrocious.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting his most-viewed show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Madhuri Dixit grooves over Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'

Madhuri Dixit grooves over Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow
Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects
Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'

Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'
PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes

Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes
Shah Rukh Khan enlists 'Fauda' star Lior Raz for Aryan Khan: Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan enlists 'Fauda' star Lior Raz for Aryan Khan: Here's why
Maula Jatt: Fans speculate Rs 200 crore box office for Fawad Khan starrer

Maula Jatt: Fans speculate Rs 200 crore box office for Fawad Khan starrer
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' fails at the box office

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' fails at the box office
Just In: Legendary Mustafa Qureshi green-lits Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Noori Natt'

Just In: Legendary Mustafa Qureshi green-lits Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Noori Natt'
Fawad Khan reveals what is stopping him from making his Bollywood comeback

Fawad Khan reveals what is stopping him from making his Bollywood comeback
Shruti Haasan talks about her struggles with mental health

Shruti Haasan talks about her struggles with mental health