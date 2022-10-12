Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has got some good news for her fans

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced the happy news in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Cuoco shared a series of gorgeous and loved-up photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.