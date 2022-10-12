 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Dune: Part 2’ gets an earlier release date in 2023

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

‘Dune: Part 2’ gets an earlier release date in 2023
‘Dune: Part 2’ gets an earlier release date in 2023

Dune: Part Two will be coming to theatres sooner than expected, per Variety.

The movie is the sequel to 2021’s Dune, which adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic novel.

It was revealed on Tuesday, October 11, that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theatres on November 3, 2023, instead of November 17, 2023.

The movie has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s Blade, which was delayed to September 6, 2024.

According to The Collider, “In the wake of Disney putting their Blade film’s pre-production on a momentary pause, Warner Bros. struck fast and announced that Dune: Part Two will slide into the spot formerly held by Blade on November 3, 2023.”

Villeneuve returns to direct the upcoming sequel with the ensemble cast which includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

The screenplay for the movie is penned by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Before the second film was officially greenlit, Villeneuve told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021 that a sequel would be “an insane playground for me.”

“It’s going to be just like pure cinematic pleasure for the second part,” Villeneuve said. “I don’t want to speak for everybody on the team, but I will say that we really created on this movie a feeling of family and to re-unify everybody again together, that would be paradise.”

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein held in appalling conditions in a cell ahead of court: lawyer

Harvey Weinstein held in appalling conditions in a cell ahead of court: lawyer
'Charitable actress' Meghan Markle 'socially climbed' Prince Harry for 'image'

'Charitable actress' Meghan Markle 'socially climbed' Prince Harry for 'image'
Elon Musk says he wants to welcome more kids

Elon Musk says he wants to welcome more kids
Yolanda says Gigi Hadid daughter Khai is 'her mother reincarnated'

Yolanda says Gigi Hadid daughter Khai is 'her mother reincarnated'
Kanye West claims 'fake children' were 'planted' at home to 'sexualise' his kids

Kanye West claims 'fake children' were 'planted' at home to 'sexualise' his kids
Paris Hilton says she was sexually abused 'late at nights' at Utah school

Paris Hilton says she was sexually abused 'late at nights' at Utah school
Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal

Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal
Prince Andrew's daughter wins hearts with new initiative

Prince Andrew's daughter wins hearts with new initiative

Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US