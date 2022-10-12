‘Dune: Part 2’ gets an earlier release date in 2023

Dune: Part Two will be coming to theatres sooner than expected, per Variety.

The movie is the sequel to 2021’s Dune, which adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic novel.

It was revealed on Tuesday, October 11, that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theatres on November 3, 2023, instead of November 17, 2023.

The movie has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s Blade, which was delayed to September 6, 2024.

According to The Collider, “In the wake of Disney putting their Blade film’s pre-production on a momentary pause, Warner Bros. struck fast and announced that Dune: Part Two will slide into the spot formerly held by Blade on November 3, 2023.”

Villeneuve returns to direct the upcoming sequel with the ensemble cast which includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

The screenplay for the movie is penned by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Before the second film was officially greenlit, Villeneuve told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021 that a sequel would be “an insane playground for me.”

“It’s going to be just like pure cinematic pleasure for the second part,” Villeneuve said. “I don’t want to speak for everybody on the team, but I will say that we really created on this movie a feeling of family and to re-unify everybody again together, that would be paradise.”