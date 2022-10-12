 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Imran Khan approves appointment of PTI's Omar Cheema as Punjab home advisor

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Omar Sarfraz Cheema. — Twitter/File
Omar Sarfraz Cheema. — Twitter/File
  • Cheema's appointment comes a day after Dogar's resignation.
  • Dogar cited inevitable circumstance and personal reasons for quitting ministry.
  • Cheema has earlier served as former governor of Punjab.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the name of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema as the advisor to the province's chief minister on home affairs, sources told Geo News.

The decision to appoint Cheema for the coveted position came after former provincial home minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar handed over his resignation to CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi a day earlier.

Sources shared that Cheema would serve as an advisor to CM Punjab Elahi after the position of managing the home department's affairs remained vacant as Dogar quit his job.

What led to Dogar's abrupt resignation?

Dogar cited inevitable circumstances and personal reasons for his decision to resign; however, Geo News anchorperson Hamid Mir's reports hinted that all was not well within the PTI.

Mir shared that Khan took the resignation from Dogar, as he was not happy with the outgoing minister, who stepped down under pressure from the party leadership.

PTI leaders objected to the former home minister's statement regarding the Punjab government not extending its support to Khan’s long march call for Islamabad. His comments also attracted a strong response from Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

More From Pakistan:

Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigns: sources

Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigns: sources
People of Karachi exaggerate their issues: Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani

People of Karachi exaggerate their issues: Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani
In visit to Dadu, Malala Yousafzai commends bravery, resilience of female flood victims

In visit to Dadu, Malala Yousafzai commends bravery, resilience of female flood victims
IHC grants bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till Oct 18 in prohibited funding case

IHC grants bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till Oct 18 in prohibited funding case
Chaudhry Shujaat's advice to PM Shehbaz on army chief's appointment

Chaudhry Shujaat's advice to PM Shehbaz on army chief's appointment
Imran Khan wasn’t happy with Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar: report

Imran Khan wasn’t happy with Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar: report
Suspect behind attack on Korangi fire station arrested: Rangers

Suspect behind attack on Korangi fire station arrested: Rangers
PTI submits disqualification reference against Asif Zardari

PTI submits disqualification reference against Asif Zardari

Fawad says ECP decided to hold elections under pressure

Fawad says ECP decided to hold elections under pressure
Pakistan has democratically elected civilian government: US

Pakistan has democratically elected civilian government: US
Cabinet okays Rs410m grant to pre-empt PTI's protest

Cabinet okays Rs410m grant to pre-empt PTI's protest

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support