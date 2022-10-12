Jennifer Aniston backs David Schwimmer as actor slams 'bigot' Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston has supported her Friends co-star David Schwimmer as the actor lashed out at Kanye West for the rapper's 'anti-semitic' remarks.

Kim Kardashian's ex West wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."



The American rapper added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic]”

Reacting to Kanye's comments, Schwimmer tweeted: "Jews make up only 2.4 per cent of the population of the US but are the victims of more than 60 per cent of all religious hate crimes,” he wrote in an Instagram post."

The 55-year-old actor went on to condemn the father-of-four for his recent anti-semitic comments by calling him a “bigot”.



“Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot,” Schwimmer said. “His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist.

“If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity.”

Other personalities who have condemned West for his comments include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo.



“There is absolutely no room in this country or world for anti-semitism,” AOC wrote in a tweet on Sunday night. “It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this [rubbish emoji] wherever we see it.”

“Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti blackness and anti-semitism,” the musician wrote on Twitter.

