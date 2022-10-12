 
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': who should not watch? Bilal Lashari reveals

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt: who should not watch? Bilal Lashari reveals
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': who should not watch? Bilal Lashari reveals

The Legend of Maula Jatt chief Bilal Lashari gives a heads-up before the release of the historical epic: not to bring kids.

Back in 2020, the Waar director warned the audience, "The Legend of Maula Jatt is not for the faint-hearted or children," said the filmmaker in a statement.

"Parents might not find the film suitable for their kids because of the graphic nature of few scenes so I would strictly advise against bringing children to the cinema. Such outright violence is not for the faint-hearted and little ones."

The warning came on the heels of TLOMJ's expected to be the most significant action movie in the history of Pakistan, with action-packed fighting sequences filled with blood and gore.

"The film transcends cultural and linguistic divide."

"The content will be very palatable to the new generation that in times to come will extend the immortality of the fictional characters, Maula And Noori," added Lashari.

Lashari has penned the movie's script with veteran screenwriter Nasir Adeeb, who also wrote the original 1979's Maula Jatt.

The film will hit the theatres on 13 October 2022.


