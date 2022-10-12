At least 10 die as bus catches fire near Nooriabad

The passenger bus that caught fire on the motorway near Nooriabad, on October 12, 2022. — Twitter

Bus travelling to Khairpur Nathan Shah had 80 flood affectees on board.

CM Sindh Murad Shah takes notice, seeks report regarding incident.

Fire might have been caused due to short circuit, say police.

NOORIABAD: At least 10 passengers died Wednesday after a bus caught fire on the motorway near Jamshoro's Nooriabad Town, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nooriabad said.



The bus, with as many as 80 flood affectees on board, was heading towards Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, the motorway police said. The passengers were of the Mugheri tribe.

The motorway police said that a fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of the passenger bus near Nooriabad. "The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner."

As the bus caught fire, most of the passengers were already offloaded, however, several have been reportedly injured.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent police of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances and rescue the affectees.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families of the victims,” he said while expressing grief over the loss of lives.

CM Murad has also summoned an investigation report of the incident.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon — in his statement — said that he had ordered relevant authorities to ensure that the cause behind the fire and the people responsible were identified within three days.

"Due to whose negligence were precious lives lost? Were there any safeguards in place? Why weren't passengers offloaded on time? Many transporters have been found guilty of negligence when it comes to safety measures," the information minister said.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput also took notice of the incident and directed Jamshoro's deputy commissioner to submit a report related to the matter.

In a statement, Dr Rajput said he had ordered officials to ensure that rescue operation is swift and that the injured are provided medical aid at the earliest.

Dr Rajput also directed the transport secretary to submit a report on the fitness of the passenger bus. "The fitness of passenger buses running in the province should be inspected."