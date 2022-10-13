Trevor Noah blasts Kanye West over anti-semitic tweets

Trevor Noah lambasted Kanye West over his anti-semitic social media posts which had him blocked from Instagram and Twitter.

The rapper attracted massive backlash over the weekend as he tweeted he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I don’t even know where to begin with this (expletive),” the comedian ripped Ye on the recent episode of The Daily Show. “I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”

“I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3,” Noah joked.

The talk show host continued: “Death con sounds like like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something if you're trying to tell people how hard you're going to go, that's just a weird way to do it.”

Noah went on to mock West on how he started his since-deleted tweet, saying, “It’s funny that he starts his threat with ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight.’ What is that? Does antisemitism make you tired?”

“Is that why MAGA people love [the] MyPillow guy?” he added. “I feel bad for American right-wingers because they’re getting Kanye now.”

“They missed ‘College Dropout,’ ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,’ ‘Graduation.’ They missed all of that,” Noah said.

“They’re getting this Kanye. It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school.”

“If everyone is being racist against everyone, then that means that no matter what color we are, racism is at least one thing we all have in common, and what a beautiful thought that is,” he concluded.