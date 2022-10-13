Kim Kardashian wants to distance herself from Kanye West after ‘horrific racist’ tweets

File Footage

Kim Kardashian was mortified after her former husband Kanye West dropped “horrific racist” anti-semitic remarks on social media.

The reality TV star reportedly wants to distance herself from the rapper “as much as humanly possible” after all the “controversial remarks and stances he’s taken.”

“Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care,” an insider spilled to Hollywood Life.

The Kardashians star was not “surprised” by Ye’s comments, the source said, however, she “doesn’t understand why he feels the need to be so combative towards people.”

The insider further noted that the real issue with Kim is that she is afraid West’s controversial comments would hurt their kids.

“No matter what, she would never keep their kids from him, but she just wishes he would start making better choices and respond instead of reacting to situation.”

Meanwhile, another insider shared, “She can never shut him out of her life but she also knows that she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of her closest friends.”



