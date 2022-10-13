 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wants to distance herself from Kanye West after ‘horrific racist’ tweets

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian was mortified after her former husband Kanye West dropped “horrific racist” anti-semitic remarks on social media.

The reality TV star reportedly wants to distance herself from the rapper “as much as humanly possible” after all the “controversial remarks and stances he’s taken.”

“Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care,” an insider spilled to Hollywood Life.

The Kardashians star was not “surprised” by Ye’s comments, the source said, however, she “doesn’t understand why he feels the need to be so combative towards people.”

The insider further noted that the real issue with Kim is that she is afraid West’s controversial comments would hurt their kids.

“No matter what, she would never keep their kids from him, but she just wishes he would start making better choices and respond instead of reacting to situation.”

Meanwhile, another insider shared, “She can never shut him out of her life but she also knows that she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of her closest friends.”


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’
Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience

Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience
King Charles 'plants stinger' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with coronation

King Charles 'plants stinger' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with coronation
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shows off quirky sense of style in new pics

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shows off quirky sense of style in new pics
Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date

Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s latest claims

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s latest claims
Brad Pitt knows Angelina Jolie will stop ‘at nothing to ruin his name’

Brad Pitt knows Angelina Jolie will stop ‘at nothing to ruin his name’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on ‘self-destruct mission’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on ‘self-destruct mission’

Asia’s top film festival to announce winners on Friday

Asia’s top film festival to announce winners on Friday
Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos with Jack Brooksbank to mark fourth wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos with Jack Brooksbank to mark fourth wedding anniversary
King Charles has 'great relief', knew Queen had to 'die for job to 'begin'

King Charles has 'great relief', knew Queen had to 'die for job to 'begin'