Kanye West anti-Semitic rant costs him another company: Find out

Friday Oct 14 2022
Kanye West's anti-Semitic rant costs him another company: Find out

Kanye West's anti-Semitic speech led JP Morgan Chase to cut ties with the rapper.

As per PageSix, JP Morgan Chase is the latest company to cut ties with the Donda rapper after Adidas put their working relationship with the rapper 'under review.'

Ye's friend Candace Owens disclosed on Twitter that the bank sent him an official termination letter "with no official reason given."

"I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank," the controversial conservative figure shared the photo of the notice.

The letter read, "Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.

Though, the 45-year-old was given until November by the bank to find another entity for his multibillion-dollar brand.

JP Morgan Chase's snub came on the heels of other brands deciding to axe their relationship with the Grammy winner over his social media outbursts.

However, West quashed any allegation of anti-semite with his now-deleted tweet, claiming "he couldn’t be anti-Semitic and said he had been “toyed with” by the Jewish people,” as per Variety.

Insiders close to the star are very concerned about him as they consider it to be a psychiatric episode.

Sources tell PageSix, Ye is barely sleeping and in the midst of the most serious mental break that the rapper has suffered.

