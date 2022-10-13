Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!

'Pathaan' features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in vital roles

India's renowned music composer Shekhar Ravjiani opened up a bit about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's music, says it's definitely gonna blow up.

The music composer posted a picture from the studio on twitter and wrote: "Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power if @iamsrk. It's definitely gonna blow up! It's positively going to get you off the floor! Need i say more? #vishalandsheykhar @VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf."

Vishal Dadlani commented down on the tweet, said: "Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aesa hi kehte hain. Baaki, aap tak pohanche tab aap mujhe zaroor bataiyega."

SRK's Pathan is all set to release worldwide on January 25th, 2023. The film also features: Johan Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline. Whereas, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, reports PinkVilla.