 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Man abuses Ishaq Dar at Washington Airport

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

  • Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is in United States.
  • Video shows man mistreating finance minister.
  • Dar is in Washington to attend IMF, World Bank.

WASHINGTON: A man hurled abuses at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar — who is currently in the United States — at the Washington Airport.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen mistreating and hurling abuses at the finance minister. However, a person accompanying Dar responded — after which the man seem to have stopped.

Dar is currently in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Although it is not clear what was the person's political inclination, PTI and PML-N supporters have been at loggerheads ever since PTI Chairman Imran Khan's ouster in April.

Several scuffles between supporters of both parties have broken out abroad, especially in London, where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is residing these days.

Recently in London, PTI supporters stopped PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar. But the politician's son handled the situation well.

Junaid told the protesters that they have the right to protest, but they should also ensure that they stay within their limits.

More From Pakistan:

Whoever gives NRO to thieves is a 'traitor': Imran Khan

Whoever gives NRO to thieves is a 'traitor': Imran Khan
Malala condemns dastardly Swat terror attack on school van

Malala condemns dastardly Swat terror attack on school van
Govt files contempt plea in SC against Imran Khan over long march call

Govt files contempt plea in SC against Imran Khan over long march call
‘Willing to engage with India,’ PM Shehbaz says at CICA moot

‘Willing to engage with India,’ PM Shehbaz says at CICA moot
Islamabad court confirms Imran Khan’s bail in remarks against judge case

Islamabad court confirms Imran Khan’s bail in remarks against judge case
Power breakdown: Khurram Dastagir assures of complete restoration by tonight

Power breakdown: Khurram Dastagir assures of complete restoration by tonight
Controversial tweets: PTI leader Azam Swati arrested by FIA

Controversial tweets: PTI leader Azam Swati arrested by FIA
Sindh again asks ECP to delay LG polls in Karachi for next three months

Sindh again asks ECP to delay LG polls in Karachi for next three months
Another audio leak of PM Shehbaz surfaces

Another audio leak of PM Shehbaz surfaces
PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president agree to boost ties in trade, energy sectors

PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president agree to boost ties in trade, energy sectors
Saeed Ghani apologizes to Karachiites over his remarks

Saeed Ghani apologizes to Karachiites over his remarks
Murad, Malala discuss children education in flood-hit areas

Murad, Malala discuss children education in flood-hit areas