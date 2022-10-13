Man abuses Ishaq Dar at Washington Airport

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is in United States.

Video shows man mistreating finance minister.

Dar is in Washington to attend IMF, World Bank.

WASHINGTON: A man hurled abuses at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar — who is currently in the United States — at the Washington Airport.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen mistreating and hurling abuses at the finance minister. However, a person accompanying Dar responded — after which the man seem to have stopped.

Dar is currently in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Although it is not clear what was the person's political inclination, PTI and PML-N supporters have been at loggerheads ever since PTI Chairman Imran Khan's ouster in April.

Several scuffles between supporters of both parties have broken out abroad, especially in London, where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is residing these days.

Recently in London, PTI supporters stopped PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar. But the politician's son handled the situation well.

Junaid told the protesters that they have the right to protest, but they should also ensure that they stay within their limits.