Power supply restored in Karachi: KE

Representational image. The KE website

KARACHI: The supply of electricity has been fully restored to Karachi after a fault in the national grid caused a power breakdown in the country on Thursday.

A K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement that electricity has been restored in phases in the metropolis after transmission lines in the national grid tripped yesterday.

KE began gradually restoring the power supply one and a half hours after it was cut off, according to the spokesperson for the utility. The power supply was restored to strategic installations, including the airport, hospitals, and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) pumping stations, in the first phase, the power utility's spokesperson said.

Later, the electric supply was restored in residential areas. The power supply was first restored to parts of FB Area and Gizri, including Aga Khan, Civic Centre, Clifton, Defence, Dhabeji, and Elander Road, as well as large parts of Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad, Lyari, and Malir, the power utility said.

The KE said that its generation, transmission and distribution network remained fully stable and functional. However, the power supply from the national grid was partially affected. According to initial information, the situation may persist for the next 48 hours.

At night, the city's main utility may cut the supply to the industrial zones so that uninterrupted power can be supplied to residential areas.

The KE said that it may have to opt for load-shedding if the situation continues or intensifies.

The fault in the national grid left several cities in Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab without power.