Fault in transmission system leaves Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab without power

A switched of bulb is seen hanging at a market place in Karachi. — AFP/ File

KARACHI: Southern parts of the country, mainly Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, were left without power after a fault was detected in the national grid’s southern transmission system, shared the Ministry of Energy on Thursday.



“Due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system, multiple southern power plants are tripping which is affecting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of the country,” tweeted the ministry.

The ministry shared that it was working to detect the fault and restoring the electricity in the southern part country at the earliest.

Meanwhile, officials, who spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity, shared that there is a 6,000-megawatt shortfall in the national grid due to the fault.

Areas without electricity

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana has confirmed that multiple areas of Karachi were out of electricity.

“There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” tweeted the KE spokesperson on the microblogging website.

The Sindh High Court, city and accountability courts located in Karachi were left without power following the breakdown.



Other districts of Sindh that were without power were Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar; Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tharparkar, Larkana.

Meanwhile Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has stated that at least 28 districts of Balochistan were left without power due to the fault. He added at least three electricity units providing 220 kvs of power were affected due to the fault.

On the other hand, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) spokesperson Multan and South Punjab were affected by the power breakdown.

The spokesperson shared that the fault had caused temporary pressure on the LESCO system. He added that a fault in the NTDC grid had shut down two grids and 20 feeders, clarifying that they have restored them via load management.

On the other hand, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) shared that at least 500 kvs of electricity is not coming into its system due to the fault.

The utility company shared that Muzaffargarh, Bhawalnagar, DG Khan, Bhawalpur, Behari and Khanewal were without electricity.