Friday Oct 14 2022
King Charles accused of breaching royal protocol

Friday Oct 14, 2022

King Charles has been criticized after his meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss during which he was reportedly heard muttering "dear oh dear".

The monarch appeared to mutter "dear oh dear" under his breath as he welcomed Truss into one of his rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Political commentator Patrick O'Flynn wrote on Twitter: "Bad mistake from King Charles to appear to be mocking his first PM on camera, no matter how inept he may think her. Elizabeth II didn't breach protocol like that in 70 years.

Truss began the meeting by saying: "Your Majesty, it is good to see you again."

Charles replied "Back again?", then the PM responded: "It's a great pleasure."

The King, possibly trying to fill the silence, was reportedly heard saying "dear oh dear" before carrying on with the conversation.

