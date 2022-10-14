Meghan Markle told to stop living off her 'grievance brand': 'Find something new'

Meghan Markle asked to change her brand identity to create something that 'identifies' with her.



Royal expert and author Tina Brown says the Duchess of Sussex is taking comfort in building her PR by bashing the royal family, a move which is not sustainable.



Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, she said: "I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn't just a grievance brand, that is actually something we recognise as hers.

"It's hard to find that and I think she hasn't yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from focusing always on what didn't work.

Ms Brown later admitted that creating a rival brand has been tough for the Sussexes.

"It's much harder than it looks," Ms Brown directed the warning to Meghan.