 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Priyanka Chopra gets Nick Jonas NJ in her Henna
Priyanka Chopra gets Nick Jonas 'NJ' in her 'Henna'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are adored by so many fans with their cute family pictures.

The love birds got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace back in December 2018.

Earlier today, the actress shared her Karwa Chauth at Los Angeles with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram story, shared a picture of her Henna in which Nick Jonas's name is inscribed, while on other hand, she is wearing a traditional Indian Chooda in a red saree.

Dropped the picture and Priyanka wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas," she also added a red heart emoji. She has not revealed her Karwa Chauth look yet.

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth

Priyanka is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

And she has many interesting projects to release in the future. She will star next in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: Good content but less comedic

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: Good content but less comedic

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan
Sana Fakhar officially announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri

Sana Fakhar officially announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri
Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'

Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh
Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'

Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Pathaan' teaser to release on the same date

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Pathaan' teaser to release on the same date
Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'
Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!
Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs