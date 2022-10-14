Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra gets Nick Jonas 'NJ' in her 'Henna'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are adored by so many fans with their cute family pictures.

The love birds got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace back in December 2018.



Earlier today, the actress shared her Karwa Chauth at Los Angeles with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram story, shared a picture of her Henna in which Nick Jonas's name is inscribed, while on other hand, she is wearing a traditional Indian Chooda in a red saree.

Dropped the picture and Priyanka wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas," she also added a red heart emoji. She has not revealed her Karwa Chauth look yet.

Priyanka is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

And she has many interesting projects to release in the future. She will star next in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel.