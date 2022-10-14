George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video

George Clooney opened up on pulling rib-tickling tricks while pretending to be Brad Pitt or Bill Clinton on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Thursday.



While promoting his upcoming movie Ticket To Paradise with co-star Julia Roberts, The Descendants star shared that he covertly used other celebrities’ stationery to write notes or letters.

Speaking of which, George disclosed that once he stole Brad’s stationery and wrote Meryl Steep.

Money Monster actor recalled, “I sent her a letter years ago with a bunch of CDs that were a dialect coach.”

He continued, “And I sent it from Brad, a bunch of CDs to Meryl Streep. I said, ‘This guy helped me with my accent in Troy, I thought maybe he could help you.’ Meryl said she avoided Brad for like five years!”

George told Jimmy that he did not limit himself to celebrities, one time he got a hold of former US president Bill Clinton’s old White House stationery.

“I send actors all the time letters from Bill Clinton about how much he loved their movie. Which I guarantee they're hanging up in their homes,” remarked Ocean’s Eleven star.

So, if anyone's watching, take the picture down, take it down,” quipped George.

See the video here:



