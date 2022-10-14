 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video
George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video

George Clooney opened up on pulling rib-tickling tricks while pretending to be Brad Pitt or Bill Clinton on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Thursday.

While promoting his upcoming movie Ticket To Paradise with co-star Julia Roberts, The Descendants star shared that he covertly used other celebrities’ stationery to write notes or letters.

Speaking of which, George disclosed that once he stole Brad’s stationery and wrote Meryl Steep.

Money Monster actor recalled, “I sent her a letter years ago with a bunch of CDs that were a dialect coach.”

He continued, “And I sent it from Brad, a bunch of CDs to Meryl Streep. I said, ‘This guy helped me with my accent in Troy, I thought maybe he could help you.’ Meryl said she avoided Brad for like five years!”

George told Jimmy that he did not limit himself to celebrities, one time he got a hold of former US president Bill Clinton’s old White House stationery.

“I send actors all the time letters from Bill Clinton about how much he loved their movie. Which I guarantee they're hanging up in their homes,” remarked Ocean’s Eleven star.

So, if anyone's watching, take the picture down, take it down,” quipped George. 

See the video here:


More From Entertainment:

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'
Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?

Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?
Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’
Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry
Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen’s mother dead as star announces tragedy in emotional tribute

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen’s mother dead as star announces tragedy in emotional tribute