Friday Oct 14 2022
Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Katie Price cut a glamourous figure as she left the star-studded National Television Awards on Thursday with her son Harvey and beau Carl Woods.

The former glamour model,44, looked stunning in a shimmery black princess skirt, as she attended the event after landing a nomination for Authored Documentary for her BBC film What Harvey Did Next.

The pair appeared in great spirits as they walked hand-in-hand out of the venue after missing out on the award to Kate Garraway, who won for her documentary, Caring For Derek

Katie wore a metallic print belt around her svelte waist as she ditched heels for a surgical boot after injuring her foot earlier this year.

Sporting a bronzed make-up palette Katie let her long blonde locks cascade to her shoulders in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Carl, 32, looked handsome in a grey suit which he layered over a black shirt and completed with a pair of brogues.

Harvey, 20, wore a black shirt with a large H on his breast pocket as well as matching dark jeans and trainers.

Thursday night saw the great and good of British television don their finest ensembles and gather for the 27th annual National Television Awards.


