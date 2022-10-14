Vicky Kaushal was also fasting on Karwa Chauth, says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif talked about her first Karwa Chauth in a recent interview. Katrina shared that her husband Vicky Kaushal did not let her fast alone and he also fasted with her on Karwa Chauth, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Katrina shared how she felt so much hungry on her first Karwa Chauth; however, her husband Vicky didn't let her feel alone and he too fasted with her, for her.

Katrina said, "the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have [let me do it alone], and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married to each other in December 2021 after dating for some time.