Friday Oct 14 2022
Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish expressed her gratitude on social media after child sexual abuse lawsuit case was dropped in September.

On October 12, the actress turned to Twitter and wrote, “God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable.”

“But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God!” said Tiffany.

She added, “You are the best at getting rid of the mess. (and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen.”

For the unversed, the actress along with Aries Spears were reportedly accused of “grooming two underage children” and compelled them to film “inappropriate sexual skits”, which later Tiffany refused the allegation.

According to E! News, the lawsuit was dropped by the accusers last month. 

Speaking to TMZ, Tiffany revealed that she “lost everything as all my gigs gone. Everything gone … I don't have no job”.

