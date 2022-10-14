 
Friday Oct 14 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's recently released film Doctor G collected INR 3.5 crore at the domestic box office on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Doctor G managed to collect INR 3.5 crore at the domestic box office which is more than what the industry expected from the film.

This also came as a pleasant surprise for Ayushmann Khurrana as Doctor G's opening day collection is more than that of his last two films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

The film is expected to witness growth in its business in the coming days as the weekend is approaching and the reviews from the film have also been positive.

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.

