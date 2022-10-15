Sonam Kapoor hubby Anand Ahuja reacts to her feeding son snap

Sonam Kapoor hubby Anand Ahuja reacts to her snap feeding son

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her while feeding her son Vayu, as she got her makeup done.

The Karwa Chauth festival was hosted by her mom Sunita Kapoor at their home in Mumbai.

While the actress was getting ready for Karwa Chauth, she seems to hold Vaayu on her lap and feed her son.

Sonam took to Instagram and wrote, "It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic."

Anand Ahuja took to the comments section and wrote, "Built for this mama @sonamkapoor."



Also, Sonam shares her Karwa Chauth picture, and she reveals that her husband is not fan of Karwa Chauth.

"My Husband isn’t a fan of Karwa Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent ( laughing emoji) so I’ve never kept it.

"But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone"



