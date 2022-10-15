Palace ‘caused’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s to leave UK

 
Palace staffers and insiders are being put on blast for causing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s UK departure.

Royal author Valentine Low issued these claims according to a report by Express.

He began by discussing “where the institution went wrong” in the first year of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “first year or so of their marriage and in particular between January 2019 and about late summer-early autumn of that year.”

He also admitted, “That was the period when Meghan and Harry, in particular Meghan, was deeply unhappy and they were obviously frustrated and no one had a big meeting in which they sat down and said, ‘Listen, this is going wrong, let’s talk about this, let’s work out how we can solve it’ and they didn’t do that until it was too late. I think that was a failure on their part.”

“Yeah, Harry and Meghan could be difficult. I don’t think there’s any denying that but I don’t think the palace rose to the occasion either.”

